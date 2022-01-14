Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of RPM International worth $56,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

RPM International stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. 12,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

