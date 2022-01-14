Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,130,638 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,130,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

NYSE RYAN traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 3,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,539. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

