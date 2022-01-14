Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 542,150 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Insperity makes up approximately 2.6% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $549,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,431,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.36. 1,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,702. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

