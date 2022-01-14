Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,810,942 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,810,942 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $248,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

