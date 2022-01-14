Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,884,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184,320 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.91% of KBR worth $271,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 23.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of KBR by 81.8% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

