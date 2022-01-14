Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.48% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $496,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $71.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

