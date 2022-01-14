Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $311.41 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,951,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 728,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.36% of Uber Technologies worth $311,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $42.87 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

