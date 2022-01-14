Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $339,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.96 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.43.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

