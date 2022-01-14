Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 72,494 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $441,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 69.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.91.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $111.18 and a 12-month high of $144.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

