MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $426.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $426.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $361.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $341.50 and a twelve month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

