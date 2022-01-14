MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $442.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $436.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $360.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,718. MarketAxess has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

