Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 260,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,475,034. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

