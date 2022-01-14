Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. 285,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,057,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.