Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 218.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,264.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,939.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWO traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $85.61. 90,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.36. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.