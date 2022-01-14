Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 700 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.