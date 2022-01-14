Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $19.17. 177,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,107,384. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

