Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

NYSE:MRO opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

