MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $969,176.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.48 million and $969,176.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00076247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.56 or 0.07639231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.19 or 0.99566109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00067672 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

