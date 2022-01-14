ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

