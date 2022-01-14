Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.
