Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

