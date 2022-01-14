Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

MHNC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010. Maiden Holdings North America has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

