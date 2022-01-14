Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,077 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP stock opened at $327.32 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average is $280.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.