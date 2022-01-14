Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

RACE opened at $251.01 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

