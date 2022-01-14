Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.47 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $78.63 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

