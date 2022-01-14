Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.27 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 29.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

