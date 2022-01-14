Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 9,145 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

