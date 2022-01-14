Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,130 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.29. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

