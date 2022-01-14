Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,397 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,718,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 317,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.