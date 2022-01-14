Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $6.74

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.60. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 4,149 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

