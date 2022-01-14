LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €751.18 ($853.62).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock traded down €18.70 ($21.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €690.00 ($784.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €714.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €676.41. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.