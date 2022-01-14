LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €855.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($823.86) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($892.05) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €751.18 ($853.62).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €690.00 ($784.09) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €714.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €676.41. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($296.08).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

