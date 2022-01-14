LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Volume Hits $162.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,939.96 and $162.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,959.84 or 0.99929195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00088572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00333019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00438760 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00140568 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001759 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,878,909 coins and its circulating supply is 12,871,676 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

