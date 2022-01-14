Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFT. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:LFT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

