Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $470.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $515.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $419.00 to $404.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.96.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $333.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.