Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $418.16 and a 200-day moving average of $409.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

