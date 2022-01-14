Lucy Tilley Acquires 20 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.48) per share, with a total value of £287 ($389.58).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lucy Tilley acquired 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £291.50 ($395.68).

MAB1 traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,425 ($19.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.78. The firm has a market cap of £758.17 million and a P/E ratio of 47.33. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 822 ($11.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($20.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

