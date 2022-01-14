Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 32,787 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 38,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,962 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

