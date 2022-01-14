Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,586 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of OraSure Technologies worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,657,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,086,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OSUR stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.47 and a beta of -0.36. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

