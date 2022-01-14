Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

