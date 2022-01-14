Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 9,614 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of McKesson worth $50,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $254.75 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

