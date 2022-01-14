Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 54,110 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $43,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $73,281,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $80,243,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

