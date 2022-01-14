Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $45,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $397.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

