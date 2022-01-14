Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of Saia worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.10. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.
Saia Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
