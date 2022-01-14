Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $39.41 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.63% of Saia worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 24.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $270.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.10. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

