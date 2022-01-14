Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Set at $19.50 by Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) received a $19.50 price objective from Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 112.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

LOOP opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

