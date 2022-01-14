Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Short Interest Up 643.1% in December

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a growth of 643.1% from the December 15th total of 125,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NYSE:LGV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 1,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.