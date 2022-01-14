Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. "

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

