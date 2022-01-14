LocalCoinSwap Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $788,671.86 and $2,598.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.00389853 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.35 or 0.01123616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003507 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,700,746 coins and its circulating supply is 50,487,970 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

