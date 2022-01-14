LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0061 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $23,184.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000942 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

