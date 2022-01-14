Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,635 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.32% of Lightspeed POS worth $40,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 557,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after acquiring an additional 229,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after buying an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $83,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed POS by 21.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after buying an additional 91,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,643,000 after purchasing an additional 247,441 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

LSPD opened at $37.57 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

