Lepricon (L3P) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,037.00

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $588,584.45 and approximately $29,037.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lepricon Coin Profile

L3P is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using US dollars.

